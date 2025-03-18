One Manchester United player has admitted in a new interview that he is “prepared” to leave the Premier League giants ahead of this summer.

There is expected to be a huge squad overhaul at Man Utd this summer as this season has been extremely disappointing for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils look set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table and a busy window is required to ensure next season’s squad is more suited to head coach Ruben Amorim‘s preferred style of play.

Man Utd’s dismal season could impact their chances of offloading unwanted stars, but four players are in the final few months of their contract and are certain to move on.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are due to become free agents in the summer and exits are right for all parties.

33-year-old Eriksen has only made nine Premier League starts this season and has admitted that he is “fine” with the prospect of leaving Man Utd this summer.

“I haven’t thought about it that much,” Eriksen said when asked about his future.

“It’s the same principle as last time, the contract expires in the summer, so in my head, I’m prepared to find something new.

“I’m actually fine with that, whatever it is, it’s not something I’ve decided yet.”

Eriksen also commented on speculation linking him with a return to Eredivisie giants Ajax. He added: “No, I’m not closing the door on anything.

“I’ll see what comes up and whether it’s something that fits. That was last summer. We’ll have to see where they stand this summer. Of course, it’s also about the interest from the other side and not just from the player.”

When asked about his international future, Eriksen refused to rule out playing for Denmark again.

“I don’t know either, it’s hard to say [on returning to Denmark],” Eriksen continued.

“Maybe sooner, yes, and a little later, no. So, it changes a little from day to day, how you stand. But again, that’s the future. I can’t say what will happen in the future. But right now, no.”

When pressed on what is “right” for him looking ahead tot he summer, Eriksen responded: “I don’t know that either. I haven’t made any firm decision that I’m going to do this or that.

“Earlier in my career, before I had the cardiac arrest, I had played in England for many years, and I was transferred abroad, to Inter, and then I thought I’m not going back to England. Two years later I came back to England, and now I’ve been there for almost four years.

“There are things you just can’t plan in your career, so I don’t have any things I really want to try. I’ll see what comes and what suits me and the family well.”