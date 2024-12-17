According to reports, Manchester United and Amad Diallo’s representatives are reportedly engaged in ‘advanced talks’ over a new contract.

The Red Devils invested an initial £19m (plus significant add-ons) to sign Amad from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

This transfer raised a few eyebrows as the winger only made five senior appearances for Atalanta before leaving for Man Utd, but he’s proven to be a great signing.

After shining on loan at Rangers and Sunderland, Amad broke into Man Utd’s first-team ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and has become a key player for the Premier League giants.

The Ivory Coast international was one of United’s standout performers during the latter days of Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford and has also impressed under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 22-year-old has been used as a wing-back and no.10 under Amorim and has arguably been Man Utd’s best player this season. He has two goals and six assists in his 14 Premier League appearances this term.

Amad has been lauded after he almost single-handedly turned the Manchester derby on his head at the weekend, helping Man Utd win 2-1 at the Etihad.

The talented youngster could soon be rewarded with a new contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Amad’s current deal is due to expire at the end of this season, but Man Utd have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2026.

ESPN say Man Utd and Amad are in ‘advanced contract talks’ as they try to reach an agreement ‘on a long-term deal’.

