According to reports, Inter Milan are ‘confident’ of signing Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund during this summer’s transfer window.

Hojlund enjoyed a decent debut season at Man Utd, scoring 16 goals in all competitions as he grew into the campaign amid the pressure of being their only striker.

It was hoped that he would kick on this season, but the 22-year-old has gone backwards and has rightly been heavily criticised for his dire performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Man Utd forward has lost all of his confidence as he’s struggled to do the basics and his future at Old Trafford is in doubt heading into next season.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new striker this summer, but they could have to sell to buy, with most of their current budget likely used up to acquire Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Hojlund was usurped in the Man Utd pecking order by Joshua Zirkzee during the run-in, so the Denmark international is more likely than his teammate to be offloaded to raise funds.

It does not appear that his dire season has damaged his reputation too much, as he is understood to be attracting strong interest from Serie A after he made his name at Atalanta.

Juventus and Inter Milan have been heavily linked with Hojlund in recent months, but the Champions League finalists appear the frontrunners in the race to sign the Man Utd forward.

A new report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims Hojlund has given his ‘approval’ to Inter Milan and the ‘only obstacle’ in the way of this deal is the structure of the transfer.

Man Utd’s preference is said to be a permanent exit, as they are ‘pushing for’ an immediate ‘farewell’ this summer.

However, they may not get their wish as Inter Milan ‘want to test the waters’ and are ‘in a completely difference direction’, with their idea being a loan with an option to buy for around 45 million euros.

It is also noted that this option would become an ‘obligation’ under ‘certain conditions’, so there is a ‘need to negotiate’.

Still, Inter Milan are ‘confident of closing the operation’ and there is ‘room to build a deal’ as Juventus have ‘lost ground’ on their rivals.

It is also that the Serie A giants are willing to wait for Hojlund as they have other options for the Club World Cup, while they are also looking to complete a deal for Cesc Fabregas to replace Simone Inzaghi.