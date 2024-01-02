Man Utd star awaiting Ten Hag ‘sack’ with rival Prem manager ‘reluctant’ to offer escape route

According to reports, Premier League outfit West Ham United and ‘multiple’ other clubs are ‘monitoring’ Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford following his £73m move to the Premier League giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has likely played his last game for Man Utd as he has fallen out with head coach Erik ten Hag.

The winger accused the manager of making him into a scapegoat after being omitted from United’s squad to face Arsenal at the start of September.

After refusing to apologise, Sancho has been made to train on his own and this has remained the case even while United have been short of options in wide areas.

Speaking last month, Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho “knows what he has to do” if he wants to make a return for Man Utd.

“It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that,” Ten Hag told reporters. “What will happen there, he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return it is up to him. He knows what he has to do, it is up to him.”

Sancho has been linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs in recent months. The Daily Mail are reporting that ‘multiple clubs are monitoring his situation and that’s understood to include West Ham’, but manager David Moyes is ‘unsure’ about the signing. THe report adds.

‘David Moyes is reluctant to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season, and the player’s £250,000-a-week wages would also be a stumbling block. ‘Sancho has been linked with his former club Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. Al-Ettifaq made an unsuccessful loan bid on deadline day in the summer, but it’s anticipated that Saudi clubs will be less active in the January window. ‘It seems that Sancho’s only hope of staying at United is if the club sack Ten Hag following a poor start to the season and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos team taking over football operations.’

Ex-United striker Louis Saha thinks the “most likely scenario” is Sancho leaving to “play in Spain or another top league”.

“Jadon Sancho can play in any side in the Premier League – he’s got the quality for that,” Saha told Paddy Power.

“He needs somewhere where he’ll find the right mentality. Quality-wise he’s a terrific player but his mind is against him.

“His fitness wasn’t right when he arrived at Manchester United, and he had to work really hard to get fit and that didn’t help him.”

Saha added: “It would be nice to see him fulfil his potential in the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world.

“Moving to Saudi Arabia would be a bit extreme, but I can see him playing in Spain or another top league where he can go and enjoy his football before coming back to England when his mind is settled. That’s the most likely scenario I can see happening.”