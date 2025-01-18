Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is facing a ban after his “stupid act” during his side’s comeback win against Southampton on Thursday night.

The Netherlands international was United’s first summer signing before the 2024/25 campaign. He joined the Premier League giants for around £34m after they activated the release clause in his Bologna contract.

After scoring in his Premier League debut, Zirkzee failed to kick on and was heavily criticised for his dire form as it looked increasingly likely that he would be axed following a brief spell at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee’s poor performances fuelled reports linking him with a speedy return to Serie A amid interest from Juventus. His season hit a new low as he was grabbed off after half an hour in Man Utd’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last month.

It was suggested that this could have been the final nail in Zirkzee’s coffin at Man Utd, but the forward’s response to this setback has been admirable.

The 23-year-old showed immense character as he scored a penalty in United’s FA Cup win against Arsenal and shone off the bench against Southampton on Thursday.

The Red Devils were 1-0 down when Zirkzee came on, but he gave the hosts a foothold in forward areas before Amad Diallo scored a quickfire hat-trick to turn the match on its head.

There were wild scenes at Old Trafford after Man Utd went in front and Zirkzee could find himself in hot water over his celebration in front of the home supporters.

Zirkzee grabbed his crotch while celebrating and former Premier League referee Keith Hackett reckons a “three-match ban” is a “strong possibility”.

Hackett told Football Insider: “I expect the Football Association to charge the player for his rather stupid celebration act.

“Doing this in front of the supporters will certainly result in a fine and a strong possibility of a minimum three-match ban.

“The FA have to take into account that actions of this nature incite the fans and can easily create fans surging forward and potentially crushing injuries.

“A young man who will not doubt receive some operational advice from his club and management.”

Former United defender Paul Parker thinks Zirkzee is on track to redeem himself following his disappointing start.

“He’s impressed when he’s come on as a sub against Southampton and the Arsenal game was his best performance. He showed some foresight and he had a little bit of drive about him. He got into areas, driving forward and lets be honest his impact was better than anything Hojlund did throughout his time on the pitch,” Parker said.

“He took the penalty as well which might come off the back of the fans singing his name in the Liverpool game. I wasn’t fazed when he took the pen because of what he did in the game.

“I don’t know if it’s a turning point because things change in football quickly but I wouldn’t be surprised if he started the next game. I don’t think anyone wants to see Hojlund start either. United have to look at someone to come in to play the number nine role.

“United have winnable games in name at least coming up so it’s an opportunity to get a European spot. United must be in Europe every season.”