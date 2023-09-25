Man Utd star ‘barred from all first-team facilities’ as Mourinho offers solace amid Ten Hag ultimatum

Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first team squad at Man Utd.

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been banned from using all first team facilities at Manchester United as the winger continues to be frozen out by manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been training with the academy players at United since he accused Ten Hag of lying over the reason for his omission from the squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

After the Dutch boss said Sancho had been left out for his lack of commitment in training, the former Borussia Dortmund star took to social media to refute his manager’s claim.

It was previously revealed that Sancho had been exiled from training but it’s now claimed the 23-year-old’s punishment is even more severe.

According to Mirror, Sancho has been ‘barred from using all first-team facilities at United’s training base’, including the ‘state-of-the-art dining facilities’, with the England international forced to eat alongside the academy players.

Sancho is ‘unhappy’ but is ‘refusing to apologise to Ten Hag’.

United sources have admitted the situation between Sancho and Ten Hag has reached an “impasse”, with no way back for the player until he decides to apologise to his boss.

One source said: “There is an easy way to resolve this situation, which is for Jadon to say sorry to the manager. Something has to give – and it won’t be the manager.”

It looks increasingly likely that Sancho will leave the club in January, and a report claims Jose Mourinho wants him at Roma ‘at all costs’, with club officials currently ‘monitoring’ the former Dortmund youngster’s situation at Old Trafford.

Speaking over the weekend, transfer expert Ben Jacobs said he thinks United’s willingness to sell Sancho to Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq was a warning to the player.

“I think the fact Manchester United, on the final day of the Saudi window on 7th September, indicated by intermediaries to Al-Ettifaq that if they wanted Sancho on loan, it would have to be with an obligation to buy, tells you that Manchester United have either made up their mind and they do want to sell Sancho in January,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

