Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi has criticised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for ‘whining’ to referees when he doesn’t get his way.

The Red Devils suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat to the Danish side in the Champions League last night, despite leading 2-0 after 28 minutes.

A Marcus Rashford red card and a penalty awarded to Copenhagen for a controversial Harry Maguire handball completely changed the game.

The score was 2-2 at half time, before Fernandes put Man Utd back into the lead after confidently converting a penalty in the 69th minute.

After Fernandes’ goal, Elyounoussi was spotted having an exchange with the Man Utd skipper, which he sought to clarify in a post-match interview.

“I think everyone who has seen United and who has seen [Fernandes] knows that he is a player who is always with the referees complaining and whining,” the former Southampton player said.

“I tried to get him away from the referee. I said: ‘It’s done.’ It was nothing more than that. I don’t like players who go forward and try to influence the referees.”

Despite Fernandes’ goal, Man Utd were unable to grind out a win in the Danish capital, with goals from Lukas Lerage and Roony Bardghji handing them a disappointing defeat.

Fernandes had his head in his hands at the end of the game. He admitted that the atmosphere in the Man Utd dressing room was ‘not the best’ but praised his teammate’s efforts in defeat.

“It is difficult at the moment,” he told TNT Sports. “the mood is not the best because I think we fought so hard with ten men that even from then on it was playing against a team that plays really well on the ball, and as a part of that, many decisions went against us.

“Today was a tough day but I think the team effort was good. We tried. We could have done some things better, but it was difficult for us from thirty minutes on, playing with one player less.”

Man Utd’s next Champions League fixture is against Galatasaray – a game in which they must avoid defeat to give them any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

However, because of how close the group is, if they can beat Galatasaray and Bayern Munich in their final two matches it should be enough for them to qualify, and Fernandes said that Man Utd believe they can do just that.

“Even before this game, that was still the belief: to win the last three games of the group stage,” Fernandes added. “And now we have two.

“We have to win them. If we want to stay in the Champions League and stay in the best competition, we have to win against the best.”

