Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been told to leave the Premier League giants as a “natural separation” could be coming soon.

Fernandes has been criticised at times this season, with his attitude often questioned by pundits and the wider media.

However, the Man Utd captain has been one of their stronger performers in a disastrous season as they sit 14th in our Premier League form table.

The Portugal international is likely one of the only Man Utd players safe as most of their squad are at risk of being sold in the summer as part of a mass overhaul sanctioned by head coach Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recruitment team.

The 30-year-0ld is under contract until 2027 and would attract interest from several European giants if he pursued a transfer.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole thinks Fernandes should leave Man Utd as his exit would “benefit both”.

“I think there could be a natural separation for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United. He’s a brilliant footballer,” Cole said.

“He’s not a perfect footballer like Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Kevin De Bruyne but he’s a brilliant footballer who has been absolutely fantastic for Manchester United during the most difficult period the club has had in 40 years.

“He can more than hold his head up with what he’s achieved in Manchester, but I think he deserves to play in a better team. It’ll be a nice separation point for the club, and it will benefit both.”

Earlier this week, Roy Keane blasted Fernandes in an extraordinary outburst and Amorim has since hit back at the club legend, claiming his “opinion” on the experienced midfielder is “more important”.

“I heard about that. I have a different opinion,” Amorim responded.

“Bruno is really important for us and the club. He is playing well in a difficult context. He wants always the responsibility.

“I know sometimes as a captain he does things with his arms but most of all it is a lot of frustration for this year and the last year. He wants to win and sometimes it is hard to deal with that frustration.

“Everyone has an opinion. Roy Keane has big standards from his time at the club and it is normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion and I think my opinion is more important than Roy Keane’s because I am the coach.”