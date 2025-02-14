Teddy Sheringham has explained why he thinks Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has “burnt his bridges” at Old Trafford after joining Aston Villa.

Rashford departed his boyhood club Man Utd towards the end of the January transfer window to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy.

The 27-year-old announced at the end of 2024 that he intended to leave Man Utd after being heavily criticised for his poor performances and attitude over the past 18 months.

It was hoped that the appointment of Ruben Amorim would kickstart his career, but he butted heads with United’s new head coach en route to joining Aston Villa before the winter transfer window closed.

Unlike Jadon Sancho, Rashford has been respectful with Man Utd and it has been suggested that the door remains open for him to return in the future.

Despite this, club legend Sheringham has explained why he reckons Rashford has “burnt bridges at the club”.

“I think Rashford’s burnt his bridges at the club,” Sheringham said.

“As soon as he started talking about leaving the football club, that’s when he needs to start firing on all cylinders for Aston Villa. That’s where he’s laid his hat as such.

“He needs to start doing the business now because if he doesn’t do it there, who takes him after that? Because for me, he was at the best club in the world.

“Now, he’s going downhill. Obviously, they’re above them at the moment, but it’s not a bigger football club. Even with Champions League football, you can’t compare the two clubs.

“No, but he needs to start performing, otherwise he’s going to start blaming other people again.”

Should Rashford finalise a permanent move to Aston Villa or another club, Man Utd’s need to sign a new forward in the summer will increase further.

A report this week claimed Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap is one of their most ‘feasible’ options for Man Utd and former defender Paul Parker has explained why he would be “absolutely perfect” for the Red Devils.

“You could say that Liam Delap is an ideal forward to play for Manchester United, which is easy to say because Manchester United doesn’t have a centre-forward at this moment in time, so Liam Delap would make a massive difference,” Parker said.

“He can take the ball down, fight people off, doesn’t go down easy and he makes those unselfish runs in behind. He would be absolutely perfect for Manchester United and a lot of other teams in the Premier League.”