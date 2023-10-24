Man Utd told €50m Real Madrid target would be ‘fantastic’ replacement for outcast set for January exit

According to reports, Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career is “90% over” and he’s expected to move elsewhere in January.

Sancho has not featured for Man Utd since his fall-out with Erik ten Hag – who is the third favourite to win the Premier League sack race – following their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the start of September.

The winger claimed he has been made to be a scapegoat after his head coach indicated that his omission from this game was because of his poor performances in training.

The England international has refused to apologise to Ten Hag and their relationship appears to be beyond repair ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a potential return to Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that United are “open to any opportunity” to offload him in January.

“There is still no price for Sancho, it will be important to see if it’s a permanent transfer or a loan – they will be open to any opportunity, though of course they’d probably favour a permanent transfer,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, they know that in January it won’t be easy to find someone willing to pay something in the region of, and this is just my opinion, £50-55m, is not going to be easy.

“There is no change at the moment, no apology from Sancho, so it looks 90% over between him and the club. It’s similar to the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo a year ago – it’s really complicated, and Erik ten Hag doesn’t want any difficulties like this inside the club.”

Romano also thinks Real Sociedad standout Takefusa Kubo would be a “fantastic” replacement for Sancho.

“In terms of replacing Sancho, there have been reports about Takefusa Kubo and in my opinion, he would be a fantastic option, Kubo is a top player.

“But I’m afraid there’s absolutely nothing concrete happening there from what I’m told.

“Kubo is a crucial player for Real Sociedad, also Real Madrid are still keeping an eye on him for the future. I’m not aware of any talk with other clubs at this stage, and I don’t think it’s one for January honestly.”

The 22-year-old – who is valued at €50m by transfermarkt – has five goals and three assists in just eleven appearances for the La Liga outfit so far this season.

