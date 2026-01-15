Harry Maguire is reportedly ‘open’ to leaving Manchester United in January, with three top Serie A clubs ’seriously evaluating’ a move for the centre-back.

After reviving his United career last term, making 40 appearances in all competitions, Maguire has found game time harder to come by this term, starting just four Premier League games.

He has missed a couple of months through a thigh injury and Michael Carrick’s arrival as caretaker boss in Ruben Amorim’s stead could see an uptick for the 32-year-old, but Tuttomercto journalist Marco Conterio claims he’s interested in a move to Italy this winter.

He claims there’s a ’dossier on the table from big clubs’, naming Inter, Napoli and Fiorentina as interested suitors looking to sign him for a cut-price fee before his contract expires at the end of the season.

They are ‘seriously evaluating his profile’ and Maguire is said to have ‘opened up to a transfer to Italy’.

Quite how Carrick’s arrival will change Maguire’s mindset remains to be seen as the centre-back was full of praise for the manager after his last spell in temporary charge of the club in 2021.

Maguire said: “Michael is a really likable man, all the lads respect him and he’s been amazing with each and every one of us. We’re going to miss him.”

Carrick’s previous comments also suggest he would be reluctant to lose the experienced centre-back this month.

“I’m so pleased for Harry Maguire,” Carrick said earlier in the season while working as a pundit. “He’s done some really good things for the football club, and he’s been through the mill at times as well.

“He’s had some unfair times. But he’s come back unbelievably well and turned into a leader and a real talisman.

“It takes a lot when you’re up against it. There’s no hiding place at a club like Manchester United. It’s fantastic.”

Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte have also been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January, but ESPN’s Mark Ogden expects there to be no incomings or outgoings in the transfer window, claiming Carrick ‘will work with the squad he has inherited’.

Man Utd have ‘no plans to make new signings during the transfer window’ with Carrick ‘expected to work with the players at his disposal’ despite their poor form.

The report adds: ‘Sources have said that United are aware of the need to bolster their midfield options, but with none of their leading targets available this month — United are interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba — the club will not make short-term signings to plug the gaps.’