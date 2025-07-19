According to reports, Manchester United could be saved by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest as they are plotting a ‘sensational swoop’.

Man Utd made a positive start to this summer’s transfer window, paying around £65m to sign Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

The Red Devils are closing in on Bryan Mbeumo as their third summer signing after finally agreeing to meet Brentford’s asking price for the forward.

Ruben Amorim’s side initially refused to match Brentford’s valuation as they are working with a limited budget and need sales to raise funds.

But United’s clear desperation is working against them as Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony remain contracted to the Premier League giants.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists these four players will have an impact on United’s business after Mbeumo has signed.

“It’s not over for Man Utd,” Romano confirmed.

READ: Marcus Rashford only second in sellability ranking of Man Utd bomb squad



“First, we have to see what they will do with the goalkeeper: do they want a new one or a young goalkeeper for the future? Or maybe they want to sign an experienced goalkeeper because Emi Martinez keeps hoping for a call from Man Utd. He’s open to a move there.

“The top, top target will be a striker. They want a new striker this summer and are working on it already. The budget will depend on who they can sell.

“Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho all have to find solutions. There’s a lot for Manchester United to do but internal meetings are taking place.

“I fully expect Man Utd to sign a new striker in the next few weeks.”

Fortunately for United, The Sun are reporting that they could have their blushes spared by Nottm Forest, who have identified Sancho as a ‘dream’ summer signing.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘intensify’ next signing after Bryan Mbeumo in ‘significant’ update as ‘medical today’

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd ‘serious’ over Sesko after striking £71m deal

👉 Romano reveals next Man Utd signing after Mbeumo as details of payment structure and contract emerge

Forest are said to be ‘plotting a sensational swoop’ for Sancho as they are scouring the market for a winger to replace Anthony Elanga following his move to Newcastle United.

The report adds: