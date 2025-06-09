Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has been accused of lying as a new report in Italy has revealed an update on his proposed move to Inter Milan.

Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd in recent months as he could pursue an exit after being heavily criticised for his performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Man Utd forward enjoyed a decent debut season as he netted 16 goals in all competitions, but his form massively declined this term as he’s looked devoid of confidence and struggled to do the basics.

Joshua Zirkzee usurped the Denmark international in the pecking order during the run-in and the latter forward could make way for a new singing this summer with the Red Devils plotting a move for a leading contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe, Viktor Gyokeres.

Before joining Man Utd for around £64m in 2023, Hojlund made his name in Italy with Atalanta and a return to Serie A has been mooted of late.

Despite this, Hojlund, while on international duty, has insisted that he “expects to play” for Man Utd next season.

“I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United,” Hojlund said.

“I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.’

When asked whether he knew about the rumours linking him with Inter Move, Hojlund added: “No. As I’ve told you before, I try to stay away from all that, because it’s both for better and for worse these days.

“I know I can’t get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030.

“I expect to play there, so I’m just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season.”

Previous reports have indicated that Hojlund has given his ‘approval’ for a move to Inter Milan and Gazzetta dello Sport claims ‘no one is worried’ as the Man Utd star couldn’t have said anything else and this is ‘how the market works’.

It is also noted that the ‘reality tells the opposite’ as only ‘one obstacle’ is preventing a move to Inter Milan as the Serie A giants and Man Utd discuss the structure of the deal.

