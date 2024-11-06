Man Utd star ‘decides’ to ‘refuse’ transfer amid stance on Amorim despite INEOS having ‘no interest’

According to reports, Manchester United star Harry Maguire has already ‘decided’ to ‘refuse’ the prospect of leaving the Premier League giants in January.

The 31-year-old joined Man Utd during the 2019 summer transfer for around £80m from Premier League rivals Leicester City.

Maguire has amassed over 200 appearances across all competitions for Man Utd in a rollercoaster spell at Old Trafford.

The England international was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s favourites, but the appointment of Erik ten Hag was expected to lead to his exit as the Dutchman initially preferred Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire’s form declined at the end of Solskjaer’s reign. However, he stuck around at Old Trafford under Ten Hag and was one of Man Utd’s better players during the 2023/24 campaign after he turned down a move to Premier League rivals West Ham.

Despite this, his future remains in doubt as his contract expires in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

A new report from The Boot Room claims Maguire has already ‘decided’ to ‘refuse to consider leaving Man Utd’ in January or ‘signing a pre-contract a pre-contract elsewhere in the near future’.

Man Utd are said to have ‘no interest in keeping Maguire beyond his contract’, but the report explains why the centre-back feels he could win over new head coach Ruben Amorim.

‘The England international is currently focused on staying at United and Maguire believes that he can win an extension to his deal in the coming months. ‘Maguire is hoping to prove himself to Amorim once he arrives, and will be buoyed by the prospect of the Portuguese manager introducing a three centre-back system.’

‘Maguire’s best performances in recent years have arguably come for England whilst playing in a three, a formation that lends to his ball-carrying ability. ‘As of now, United have shown no desire to keep Maguire beyond the expiry of his contract next summer. ‘The England defender’s deal does include a one-year option which United could activate, and the 31-year-old believes that is a possibility. ‘Maguire, who lost the captaincy under Erik ten Hag, has refused to leave Old Trafford in the last two transfer windows as he still believes he has something to offer at United.’

Maguire’s Man Utd teammate – Manuel Ugarte – previously worked with Amorim and he’s revealed one thing that “surprised” players when learning about the 39-year-old.

Ugarte said: “My teammates have asked a lot about him. What surprised them was his age. He’s also very hungry to win and that’s very important. I can tell he’ll enjoy it.”