According to reports, one Manchester United star is on the brink of leaving the Premier League side as he has ‘said yes’ to a move to a European giant.

The Red Devils are busy working on transfers, with an improved offer submitted for Bryan Mbeumo as they look to secure their second summer signing after Matheus Cunha.

With Man Utd also in desperate need of a striker (and upgrades in other positions), summer exits will be useful as they look to raise funds.

Several high-profile players are likely to depart this summer, with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony among the contenders to be offloaded.

Each player slipped in the pecking order during the 2024/25 campaign and are not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans as he looks to build a squad suited to his 3-4-3 formation.

A report on Monday morning claimed Antony’s exit is currently the ‘most advanced’ as La Liga outfit Real Betis look to make his move permanent, but Sancho also appears to be nearing a transfer.

Sancho’s future has been up in their air in recent weeks as Chelsea paid a reported £5m penalty fee to opt out their £25m buy obligation at the end of his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

The England international scored in the Europa Conference League final as Chelsea beat Real Betis to win the trophy, but his form was inconsistent and the Blues felt he did not do enough to justify a permanent move.

Chelsea have since turned to an alternative and have a deal lined up to be ‘done imminently’, while Sancho has attracted interest from several Premier League and European clubs.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Spurs have been linked with Sancho, while a move to Serie A has been mooted, but Turkish giants Fenerbahce appear to have leapt to the front of the queue for the winger.

A new report from Turkish outlet Sabah Spor claims Sancho has ‘said yes’ to a move to Jose Mourinho’s side and has decided to ‘accept their salary offer’, which is worth around ‘ten million euros’.

Talks with Sancho reached a ‘happy ending’ and Fenerbahce are turning their attention to thrashing out terms with Man Utd, with this also ‘expected’ to be a successful negotiation.

