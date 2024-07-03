According to reports, Manchester United are set to keep England international Marcus Rashford heading into next season amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League during Erik ten Hag’s debut season at Man Utd in 2022/23 as he scored 30 goals across all competitions.

His form declined this campaign, though. He only scored seven goals in his 33 Premier League appearances for Man Utd as he was heavily criticised and slipped out of the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

This poor form has fuelled speculation linking Rashford with a move elsewhere amid reported interest from Ligue Un giants PSG.

However, a report from Football Transfers claims Man Utd ‘expect to keep’ Rashford heading into next season. The report explains.

‘Reports have suggested that the club are open to offers for the attacker after a fallout between the player and Erik ten Hag. ‘But we are told that the Dutchman is expecting Rashford back at Carrington ahead of the new season and both are looking forward to another campaign. ‘The club’s squad will report for pre-season training next week when a number of players will hold talks with newly installed sporting director Dan Ashworth. ‘Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain sources inform us that there is no interest in Rashford and they focusing on other targets.’

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo produces most arrogant display in football history as Portugal win in spite of him



Fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho is far more likely to leave Man Utd this summer as he butted heads with Ten Hag last season.

Sancho accused Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat after the Dutchman left him out of his squad for a Premier League game against Arsenal last September.

After refusing to apologise to the head coach, Sancho was sent back to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan during the 2023 winter transfer window.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘Plan B’ is ‘sensational return’ for Chelsea outcast as Ashworth plays ‘key’ role

👉 Arsenal learn Barcelona transfer ‘request’ as £51m sale ‘against Flick’s will’ has ‘direct’ Man Utd ‘link’

👉 Man Utd ‘agree’ to pay £34m for defender Ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with as Real Madrid ‘confirm farewell’

The winger returned to form for the Bundesliga side and he shone in the Champions League as his side surpassed expectations to reach the final.

Dortmund are keen to keep Sancho but are unlikely to meet Man Utd’s asking price with the winger understood to be valued at around £40m. Instead, it has been suggested that he could join Serie A giants Juventus.

According to a report in Italy, Juventus have an interest in signing Sancho but they are facing an ‘uphill battle’ with Man Utd ‘demanding’ €50m for the winger.

It is also suggested that Sancho could join another Premier League club this summer as his ‘priority’ is said to be to sign for a new English team.