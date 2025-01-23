A pundit has hit out at Manchester United’s “terrible” attackers as Joshua Zirkzee is the “worst player” he’s seen play for the Premier League giants.

The Netherlands international was United‘s first summer signing ahead of the 2024/25 season. They invested around £34m to sign him as they activated the release clause in his Bologna contract.

Zirkzee enjoyed a dream debut at Man Utd as he scored in his side’s 1-0 win against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season, but he’s been heavily criticised for his poor performances in recent months.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a speedy exit from Man Utd as he’s only grabbed four goals and three assists in his 31 appearances. Last month, he hit a new low as he was subbed after only 33 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Man Utd are looking to bounce back from their 3-1 loss against Brighton when they face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ahead of this match, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has blasted Zirkzee, claiming he’s the “one of the worst players” he’s “ever seen in a Man Utd shirt”.

“Manchester United are absolutely terrible – they’re one of the worst teams in the Premier League at the moment,” O’Hara said.

“They’re awful at the back and their midfield is non-existent. Their options in attack are terrible as well – Amad Diallo is the only player who looks like he deserves to play for them.

“Joshua Zirkzee is one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a Manchester United shirt – it’s unbelievable that he’s playing for them. He’s an absolute imposter!”

O’Hara has also revealed why he “feels for Amorim”, claiming he’s “going to have to change the formation”.

“I feel for Ruben Amorim a bit – he did really well at Sporting Lisbon and implemented a formation that did well for them, but it clearly doesn’t work at Man United and in the Premier League,” O’Hara added.

“Does he die by the sword and continue to play 3-4-3 when it doesn’t work in this division? I don’t think the formation suits this league – it’s too fast-paced and demands too much from the players, especially in midfield.

“I think he’s a good manager, but he’s going to have to change the formation until he gets the personnel he wants, or otherwise he will lose his job – the club will have to sack him if things continue like this.”

Former United captain Harry Maguire spoke to reporters before the Rangers match and revealed he “privately messaged” Zirkzee after the Newcastle incident.

“I sent him a message privately after the [Newcastle] game,” Maguire revealed.

“He’s a good player. You don’t play for this club if you’re not a good player.

“With Josh coming on against Arsenal, he really changed the game for us and to score the penalty [in the shootout]. It probably gave him the confidence and belief that he belongs here.”