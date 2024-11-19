According to reports, Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee is ‘very disappointed’ at the Premier League giants and could leave in January.

The Netherlands international was Man Utd‘s first summer signing as they paid around £36m to sign him from Serie A outfit Bologna after activating his release clause.

Serie A giants AC Milan initially looked likely to win the race to sign Zirkzee, but Man Utd hijacked the deal and secured his services in the summer.

Zirkzee’s career at Man Utd got off to a dream start as he scored the winning goal in his side’s 1-0 opening day victory against Fulham.

However, the misfiring forward is without a goal in ten Premier League appearances and has been heavily criticised for his performances of late.

Zirkzee’s poor form has fuelled speculation linking him with a move elsewhere and it’s even been suggested that he could be included in a shock swap deal.

A new report in Italy claims Zirkzee is ‘very disappointed’ at Man Utd as he is behind Ramus Hojlund in the pecking order.

It is noted that his agent – Kia Joorabchian – has a big role to play in the coming weeks and he has a close relationship with Serie A giants Juventus, who could be tempted to pay €50m (around £41m) to sign the forward.

Following the arrival of Zirkzee, Man Utd paid a further £150 to sign Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

United needed additions in several positions, but they are covered in the goalkeeping department after Andre Onana grew into his debut season at Old Trafford.

Despite this, Switzerland international Yvon Mvogo claims Man Utd made an “offer” to sign him in the summer.

The 30-year-0ld previously had spells with Young Boys, RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven but has been with Lorient since 2022.

Mvogo claims he received “a lot of offers” following Lorient’s relegation to Ligue 2 at the end of last season. He’s also revealed why he turned down Man Utd.

“I wanted to leave Lorient after relegation so that I could continue to compete and prove myself at the highest possible level. I knew it could be problematic if I played in the second division,” Mvogo said.

“There were a lot of offers. They all came relatively early. At this point I wanted to take some time with the decision.

“I had no idea how difficult the market would be during the summer. Many clubs then wanted free transfer goalies or those who could be borrowed. But I had a contract with Lorient, so a transfer fee would have been due.

“Correct, Manchester United for example (wanted him as number two). But that wasn’t an option for me. I’m not happy if I can’t stand on the pitch. I currently want to enjoy my time on the field, together with fans and teammates. I want to play for titles and ideally win them.”