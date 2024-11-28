Ruben Amorim has been told to drop Alejandro Garnacho as the Manchester United star “doesn’t want to listen” and is a “poor decision-maker”.

Garnacho started as one of the inverted wingers in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation in the Portuguese manager’s first game in charge of United against Ipswich on Sunday.

The game finished 1-1 after Omari Hutchinson cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s early opener and Amorim admitted after the clash at Portman Road that it will take time for his players to adapt to his system.

But former United defender Paul Parker reckons the Red Devils would be better off without Garnacho in the starting lineup, claiming the Argentina international is “playing for himself” rather than the team.

Parker said: “Football has become selfish and Garnacho needs a mentor but I don’t think he wants to listen.

“He’ll quickly become a big part player. Coming from the academy gives you a better start but then you’ve gotta prove the investment from the club was worth it,” reports the Mirror.

“People say Garnacho is young but I played with Ryan Giggs at that age and he was far and ahead. All the young players I played with were far ahead of him. Good decision-makers and they listened to those around them. He’s playing for himself and he’s got to stop trying to impersonate other players and be his own player.”

“We’ve already seen that Garnacho is better off the bench. He gets caught up and tries to do the most difficult thing when he starts games. He should be a simple player like Steve Coppell.

“He hasn’t got tricks to beat players but should try to grind players down with perseverance and work ethic. Garnacho in the 10 role doesn’t work because his decision-making is poor and he’s not explosive. He doesn’t get his head up enough.”

Garnacho is United’s top scorer having managed seven goals in 19 games, but there is doubt over his best role in Amorim’s system, with some calling for him to be used at wing-back.

There is similar debate over Bruno Fernandes’ best position after the captain played alongside Garnacho just behind Marcus Rashford against Ipswich but could move further back to play in a deeper midfield role.

Fernandes is confident he can adapt to whichever role Amorim wants him to play in and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright saw enough in the first game of the new United era to predict the Red Devils skipper will reach new heights this season.

“Can I say something in respects to Bruno Fernandes,” Wright said on Premier League Productions. “He’s going to be even better.

“He’s going to be unbelievable, even seeing it in flashes [against Ipswich], he was picking up the ball and he had options.

“I’m telling you, once he [Amorim] gets the right players in, we’re going to see something.”