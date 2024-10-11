Man Utd star finally ‘enjoying football’ with national team after reports of ‘downing tools’ under Ten Hag

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is thankful to be representing Portugal this month as he is finally able to ‘enjoy his football’.

Fernandes has started the season miserably. He is yet to find the back of the net in 11 appearances across all competitions.

He is not the only Man Utd player struggling in 2024/25, with Erik ten Hag’s side sat 14th in the Premier League after seven matches.

They have only won two of their opening seven league fixtures and drew their two Europa League ties against FC Twente and FC Porto, respectively.

The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag – who leads the Premier League sack race – and his captain has not helped by getting sent off in two consecutive matches.

Fernandes was shown a straight red card against Tottenham – which was later rescinded – and received two yellow cards against Porto four days later.

The Portuguese international has admitted that he let his teammates down but is happy for the international break to temporarily halt his Old Trafford misery.

“When I spoke about the bad moment, it was in relation to the two expulsions in the same week, which I thought were unfair,” he told reporters in Portugal.

“The first was withdrawn and the second, because it was a yellow card, was not, but these are things that are part of football and I can’t think about that.

“I took responsibility for that moment, because especially against Tottenham I left my teammates with one less player chasing the result.

“But it’s not just about the national team, which is where I feel increasingly good and where I can enjoy my football due to the dynamics and quality that I have by my side.

“At the club, I have to improve as soon as I get there, the goals will come and I also have to take responsibility for that, because I have scored a high level of goals in recent years and I also have a ‘standard’ that I want to maintain, I hope to score as soon as I get there to help the club return to winning ways and to the best level.”

There have been rumours of a falling out between Ten Hag and Fernandes but a ‘top Man Utd source’ has informed Football Insider that this is not the case.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the players were getting frustrated,” former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“I don’t believe Bruno would have downed tools, though.

“People have said maybe he’s not playing for the manager, but that’s not what I’m hearing, and I haven’t heard anything about a disagreement between them.

“He hasn’t been in his best form at the start of the season, that’s for sure, but it’s not through a lack of effort.

“I just think these things happen every now and then and it’s a coincidence that the manager is under pressure while he’s gone below the highest level.

“If he had stopped playing for him, that would be a very bad sign, but as far as I’ve heard, nothing like that has happened.

“Again, though, it’s how he’s being asked to play and what his role is in the team that’s causing issues.

“I’m sure he’s just as frustrated as some of the fans are with the way he’s been playing and the results of the team.”