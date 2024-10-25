Man Utd star reaches exit ‘agreement’ with INEOS ‘double signing lined up’ as five targets are named

According to reports, Manchester United flop Antony has ‘agreed to leave’ the Premier League giants as he’s chosen his ‘next destination’.

The Brazil international has proven to be a huge flop at Old Trafford as he’s failed to live up to expectations following his £86m move from Eredivisie giants Ajax in 2022.

Antony has struggled to make an impact at Man Utd and he’s dropped down the pecking order at the start of this season.

It feels like the winger is on borrowed time at Man Utd as he is yet to make a Premier League start this season.

The 24-year-old came off the bench on Thursday night as Man Utd drew 1-1 against Fenerbahce. He may have suffered a serious injury as he was stretchered off the field after playing only 16 minutes.

It remains to be seen whether this injury will impact his chances of leaving Man Utd in January, but a report in Spain claims he’s ‘agreed to leave’ the Premier League side as he’s picked former club Ajax as his ‘next destination’.

After spending around £185m on signings in the summer, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already laying the groundwork for the winter transfer with his recruitment team.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd are ‘lining up a double signing’ with their ‘focus still leading towards their midfield’.

‘Manchester United are set to make two key midfield signings, with one expected during the January transfer window and the other planned to come in before next season gets underway. ‘These moves are part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad while focusing on emerging talent, in line with a long-term vision for the team’s future.’

The report also claims Man Utd are ‘keeping tabs on a quintet’ of midfielders ahead of the next two transfer windows.