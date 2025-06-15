Man Utd star’s exit to reunite with former boss ‘complicated’ due to preference

Alejandro Garnacho's move to reunite with a former boss could be complicated

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho leaving Manchester United to reunite with a former boss will be “complicated.”

Garnacho’s future is almost certain to be away from United. He caused a stir when he complained about having a small role in the Europa League final – which United lost – and then called the season sh*t.

Following that, on the Red Devils’ post-season tour of Southeast Asia, Ruben Amorim reportedly told him: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

It has since been reported that the United boss has weakened the club’s negotiating position, as sides are aware he wants rid of Garnacho, so won’t pay the asking price, aware the Manchester outfit will probably accept less than they’d initially hoped for.

One of the sides interested in Garnacho are Bayer Leverkusen, with Erik ten Hag – who managed the winger at Old Trafford – recently becoming their boss.

According to transfer insider Romano, that move to reunite the pair will not be an easy one to be pulled off.

He said on X that Garnacho’s ‘priority is to remain in the Premier League,’ while he’s expected to leave United. Despite Leverkusen’s ‘interest and and Ten Hag’s appreciation, the deal looks complicated’.

It has previously been suggested that Chelsea is the United man’s preferred destination. Indeed, he has reportedly told his agent to make it clear that he’d like to land at Stamford Bridge this summer.

But Romano has reported there’s not a massively high chance that move goes through. He recently stated there is a ’35 per cent chance’ that Garnacho does move to the Blues.

In the same report, he suggested the United man ‘could stay in the Premier League’.

Indeed, that is his preference, but if no clubs in England make an offer, but sides elsewhere offer United what they want, it seems they will waste no time in getting Garnacho off the books.

Whether that is Leverkusen remains to be seen, as the likes of Napoli, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with the Argentine, too.

