Man Utd star exposed for ‘big mistake’ by agent after heavy loss to Man City – ‘it makes no sense’

According to super agent Joe Smith, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford made a “big mistake” in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to Manchester City.

Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League last season after being afforded a fresh start under Erik ten Hag, but his form has declined drastically in recent months.

The England international only has two goal involvements in ten Premier League appearances this term and he’s among the worst finishers in the league.

The forward started for Man Utd in the Manchester derby last weekend. Ten Hag’s side were barely able to lay a glove on Man City as they were convincingly beaten 3-0.

It emerged in the aftermath of this game that Rashford went out clubbing in Manchester on Sunday night. A few days later, he made a 25-minute cameo appearance off the bench as the Red Devils were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.

Smith thinks Rashford made a “big mistake” as him going out after the Manchester derby “makes no sense”.

“The professionalism around footballers and football clubs is sizeably enhanced today from what it was back in the 80s and 90s when the audiences were just as big but not global, and the behaviour of some of the competitors was poor,” Smith told Caught Offside.

“We used to argue with our players all the time and we had as many as 400 at our height.

“We’d tell them that if they’d lost a match, particularly a big one, just stay home and don’t do anything. If you have to go out, go to the cinema because anything else is so offensive to the supporters who pay good money and have strong emotions around their team – particularly if that team has lost badly. Just don’t go out.

“Why would Marcus Rashford go clubbing after losing the Manchester derby? It makes no sense.

“As much as I have the highest regard for Rashford, and I’d like to say that on record because I do think he’s done some great social work and he’s a terrific football player, he made a big mistake that day.”

Despite his ongoing struggles, Rashford – according to Tim Sherwood – is “good enough to play for Manchester City”.

“In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that,” Sherwood said via the No Tippy Tappy football podcast.

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put in a shift for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

