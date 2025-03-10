According to reports, Chelsea are ‘preparing to step up their efforts’ to sign Manchester United academy product Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international enjoyed a sensational breakout season for Man Utd during the 2023/24 campaign as he was a shining light for his boyhood club.

Mainoo grabbed five goals and three assists for the Red Devils before he shone for England at last summer’s European Championships.

The centre-midfielder has endured a stop-start season in 2024/25 as he’s only made 15 Premier League starts and he was heavily linked with a shock exit in January.

Man Utd – second in our Premier League net spend table – are strapped for cash and need to sell pricey assets to raise funds for a major squad rebuild under head coach Ruben Amorim. Their poor performances this season leave most of their squad at risk of being offloaded and Mainoo would be a pure profit sale.

The Red Devils reportedly asked for around £70m for their academy product in January, and Chelsea were in talks with their Premier League rivals over a move that did not end up going through.

Still, Mainoo could still leave Man Utd this summer and a report from Caught Offside claims Chelsea are ‘eyeing’ the midfielder as they considers ‘selling’ Romeo Lavia.

The Blues have reportedly ‘cast doubts’ over Lavia as they are ‘concerned’ about his injury record and they are ‘preparing to step up their pursuit’ of Mainoo.

‘Mainoo has been engaged in talks with the Red Devils over a contract renewal, but so far, the two parties have not been able to agree on terms. Despite his rapid rise, he remains one of the lowest-paid members of the squad, earning just £20,000 per week.

‘His representatives are pushing for a significant pay rise to around £180,000 per week, which is an increase that could complicate Man United’s efforts to keep him, especially with Financial Fair Play restrictions looming. ‘Chelsea, meanwhile, are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they did over the summer – and particularly given their concerns over Lavia.’

The report has also commented on Mainoo’s transfer ‘preference’.