Man Utd star faces Ten Hag axe amid ‘body language and decision-making’ concerns

Marcus Rashford’s place in the Machester United first team is reportedly under threat due to concerns over his ‘body language and decision-making’.

Rashford has scored just one goal this season despite starting every Premier League game for the Red Devils, with his dip in form coinciding with that of his team.

The England international was the star of the show last term, scoring 30 goals in all competitions in Erik ten Hag’s debut season, and is behind only Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea in the league’s worst finishers.

But Rashford has struggled this season, along with the majority of his teammates, to ramp up the pressure on Ten Hag, whose side have won just four of their ten games in all competitions.

Mirror, who claim ‘Rashford is symptomatic of United’s malaise’, claim ‘at least one member of Ten Hag’s coaching staff understood to have expressed concerns over his body language and decision-making’

The report adds that ‘United sources have indicated there are serious concerns behind the scenes over Rashford’s loss of form’.

Either Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho could replace Rashford on the left, while Anthony – returning after a leave of absence due to allegations of domestic assault – is another option for Ten Hag.

Former Premier League player Stan Collymore thinks Rashford is “no spring chicken” and he’s “very unlikely to dramatically change” in the coming years.

He also thinks Ten Hag should “drop him” if his “misfiring continues” over the next few weeks.

“Marcus Rashford is in dire form,” Collymore said.

“His season hasn’t yet started and his head is very much down. It’s clear by now that Rashford is a confidence-player. He blows hot and cold with very little consistency to his game.

“He’s a couple of weeks away from turning 26 years old; he’s no spring chicken and it’s very unlikely that his game is going to dramatically change – he is what he is.

“So if I were in charge of Manchester United’s technical performance analysis, I would be advising Erik Ten Hag to stick with him for so long, probably another two or three more games, and if he continues to misfire, drop him.”

