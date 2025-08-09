According to reports, one Manchester United star is ‘fuming’ at head coach Ruben Amorim and is refusing to ‘push himself 100%’ for one reason.

This summer has been vital for Man Utd and Ruben Amorim as they have looked to rebuild from their disastrous 2024/25 season, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

Amorim and other club chiefs have looked to offload unwanted talents, with it hoped that Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and potentially Rasmus Hojlund will follow Marcus Rashford in leaving.

This is while the Red Devils have spent around £200m in signings, with Benjamin Sesko following Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in joining United this summer.

Last week, England international Luke Shaw indicated that they are in a better place heading into next season as he fired a subtle dig at United’s so-called bomb squad.

Shaw explained: “[Amorim’s] mentality, his demands, he’s tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned. I think there’s no stragglers in this group any more.

“Everyone has to put the team first. He’s made that very clear. He’s picking the team on how he feels will be best for the team and that’s his choice.

“Us as players are fully behind him and what he wants to implement. We feel like a real team, the group is so together that’s something we need to keep us more as a family and make sure we’re driving in the same direction.”

Despite this, a new report from The Sun claims Shaw is ‘fuming’ at Amorim at ‘being left out of United’s six-man leadership group’.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes is said to ‘head a small bunch of lieutenants, including Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and even back-up keeper Tom Heaton’.

While Amorim is ‘hoping the 30-year-old’s disappointment rubs off by the start of the new season’, it is noted that his ‘performances in training have been affected, with the left-back appearing to not push himself 100 per cent’.

Amorim’s stance on Leny Yoro is said to ‘make matters worse’, too. The report adds: