Man Utd star ‘fuming’ on the bench as Ferdinand picks out Red Devil who gives him ‘Seedorf vibes’

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund admits he was “fuming” on the substitutes’ bench as Wolves staged a late comeback in the Red Devils’ 4-3 win on Thursday night.

The misfiring Red Devils produced their best first half performance of the season at Molineux, where Marcus Rashford struck inside five minutes of his first match since last week’s reported Belfast escapades.

The returning star then played a part in Hojlund’s bundled second, before Man Utd bounced back as substitute Scott McTominay scored shortly after Pablo Sarabia had converted a softly-awarded penalty.

But Man Utd wobbled and looked set to blow a much-needed win as Max Kilman scored before Pedro Neto equalised in stoppage time, only for a moment of magic from Kobbie Mainoo to spoil Wolves’ day.

On seeing Wolves come back to 3-3 after being substituted, Hojlund said: “We need to sort them situations out better. I was fuming on the bench of course. We need to do better in this situation. We turn it on again but we are happy.”

Mainoo struck a brilliant solo winning goal in the seventh minute of injury time at the end of the match and Hojlund reacted to the Man Utd youngster’s performances.

Hojlund added: “I didn’t really get to see him in pre-season but everyone was saying he is an incredible talent. He has a nice body type and he is mature already. He is very cam and also outside the pitch he is a nice and relaxed guy.

“You can see he is composed. He is an incredible talent. I thought I was young but he is stepping up at the age of 18.

“I don’t want to jinx anything but hopefully it can be a turning point. It’s a big win away and maybe we can get some wins going.

“January was OK for us and now I hope we have a nice February. We take every game at a time and we go for everything we can win.

“We want to win every game and go for the FA Cup and get as high in the table as we can. Hopefully we can get the Champions League.”

And former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand was extremely impressed by what he saw from Mainoo and insists he reminds him of AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf.

“He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports about Mainoo after the match.

“The way he can manoeuvre in tight situations and manipulate the ball. He uses his body at times but can just shift it and pop it through his opponents’ legs.

“He’s elusive at times as well. The control and the awareness to be able to pick his spot… some players see headlights there and back pages but he just thinks, ‘Well I’m going to go for it’ – and he just caresses it.”