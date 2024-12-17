Man Utd star ‘is history’ as Ratcliffe demands ‘cultural reboot’ with January sale of ‘passenger’

According to reports, Marcus Rashford has been put up for sale by Manchester United, who would consider a ‘cut-price offer’ in the winter transfer window.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were dropped from Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Manchester derby against Man City.

Asked why the two attackers had been omitted, Amorim said: “It is important the performance in training, the performance in games, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with your teammates, the way you push your teammates.”

Both could feature for Man Utd in Thursday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham but Rashford’s long-term future is in serious doubt.

There have been countless transfer rumours about the England forward over the years, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs to be linked with him.

His inconsistency and lack of effort defensively, as well as a few off-field misdemeanors, have called his Man Utd future into question and it looks like the club are now fully prepared to cut ties with their academy graduate.

This has been reported by The Guardian, where it is stated that Rashford ‘has been marginalised and put up for sale by Man Utd as part of a cultural reboot deemed necessary to transform the club’s standards’.

Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to raise the standards and improve discipline at Old Trafford and selling Rashford is viewed as a way to do so.

Indeed, the British billionaire ‘is intent there can be no passengers and is ready to cut his losses on Rashford if there are suitors in January’.

Such is his desire to offload the 27-year-old, Ratcliffe ‘would countenance a cut-price offer for Rashford’ and views a January sale as ‘ideal’.

Shifting Rashford is easier said than done with his £365,000-a-week salary meaning ‘only a few clubs could afford him’. Those clubs surely won’t be interested as well, making it all the more tricky.

The Guardian also say a ‘for-sale-in-January tag placed on him’ comes as his ‘relationship with his boyhood club has curdled’.

This ‘curdled relationship’ means Rashford ‘is deemed a footballer non grata, paving the way for his exit’ and Ratcliffe is prepared to be ruthless, just as he was with Dan Ashworth.

Ratcliffe was relentless in his pursuit of Ashworth as his new sporting director but recently terminated his contract by mutual consent.

The ex-Newcastle United director ‘is history’ at Old Trafford and there is now a strong chance Rashford will be in January ‘if a suitor can be found who will take on his salary’.

The report adds that his eye-catching salary means ‘only a small number of clubs’ can afford him, which ‘may give him a reprieve until the summer’.

Ratcliffe’s ‘push for a cultural reboot’ means he is ‘willing to cut the club’s losses by not setting a prohibitive transfer fee, and a loan would be considered too’.

Rashford has never managed 20 Premier League goals in a season and has scored seven times in 24 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25.

His best campaign in front of goal came in 2022/23 when he scored 30 times in 56 matches, scoring 17 goals in the league, matching his career-high from 19/20.