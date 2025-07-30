Manchester United star Luke Shaw has given his backing to head coach Ruben Amorim and hit out at four Red Devils “stragglers”.

Amorim inherited a mess at Man Utd at the end of last year as he struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation in the middle of a season.

As a result, United’s form and performances suffered, reaching an embarrassing new low as they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

A significant squad overhaul was always inevitable after last season and this is currently ongoing, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon their three summer signings.

Amorima and Co. presumably would have liked to have done more business, but their activity has been impacted by a lack of outgoings as Marcus Rashford is the only member of their so-called ‘bomb squad’ to leave this summer.

This leaves Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia waiting on a move and they have not travelled with the rest of United’s squad for pre-season.

Shaw has now aimed a dig at these players when giving his backing to Amorim.

“[Amorim’s] mentality, his demands, he’s tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned. I think there’s no stragglers in this group any more,” Shaw said.

“Everyone has to put the team first. He’s made that very clear. He’s picking the team on how he feels will be best for the team and that’s his choice.

“Us as players are fully behind him and what he wants to implement. We feel like a real team, the group is so together that’s something we need to keep us more as a family and make sure we’re driving in the same direction.”

Shaw has also made a bold Premier League title claim after their “awful” 2024/25 campaign.

“The aim has to be winning the Premier League. I know people will be questioning me for saying it after last season but it has to be that and it’s not just me that thinks that,” Shaw added.

“The manager probably wouldn’t see it in the press but we all have to have the same beliefs and ambitions and that family feeling together and we’ll strive for the same thing.”

He continued: “Last year was awful, I wouldn’t wish it ony anyone,’ said Shaw, who is currently United’s longest-serving player.

“I’ve got to put it behind me now and focus on what’s coming up, what’s in the future. My expectations are that I can stay fit and give the manager an option for whatever he may need.”