Man Utd star labelled ‘pathetic’ as pundit is angered by £85m flop’s ‘unforgivable’ action

Jermaine Jenas hit out at Brazil international Antony during Manchester United’s game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The winger was pursued by Man Utd – who are fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – throughout last year’s summer transfer window and Ajax ended up pulling their pants down by making them pay £85m (including add-ons) to sign him.

Antony only has eight goals and three assists in 54 appearances for the Red Devils and his season has been overshadowed by serious allegations of abuse towards his former girlfriend.

The 23-year-old recently returned to action for the Red Devils but he has not been able to make a significant impact in recent matches.

Antony started against Fulham on Saturday and he was slammed by Jenas after he made a “pathetic” attempt at stopping a cross from Willian.

“It’s pathetic, it really is from a defensive point of view,” Jenas said while commentating on the game for TNT Sports.

“Everyone on the planet knows what Willian wants to do there, he wants to drop his shoulder, cut in on his right foot and get a shot off.

“To just hang your leg out, put your team under pressure like that towards the end of the first half, it’s not forgivable.”

MAILBOX: Ten Hag throws another Man Utd star under the bus with his ‘unacceptable’ bullsh*t

Jenas claimed pre-match that it will be “hard” for Erik ten Hag “to keep his job” if Man Utd are beaten by Fulham.

“This is a big one for Ten Hag, a big one for Man United – can their players stand up? I think that is the big question here,” Jenas said via TNT Sports.

“They’ve got some very good individuals on this pitch, but they’re going to be coming up against a team, a very good team with some little sparkles of quality within their players like Willian and [Joao] Palhinha at the back. They know how to get the job done here at Craven Cottage.

“So the story today is all about those Manchester United players, can they relive the glory days or call on some moments where Sir Alex Ferguson was able to galvanise a group and get them out there to get a big win?

“Has Erik ten Hag got that in the locker? I think the question’s out. It feels like his job is on the line. So it’s a big one for him today. I think it’s going to be hard for him to keep his job if he loses today. I don’t think he’s got much of an argument.”

FEATURE: Ten Hag sack omens… Five Solskjaer parallels that point to end of Man Utd tenure