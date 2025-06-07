Alejandro Garnacho and Ruben Amorim are not seeing eye to eye at Man Utd.

According to reports, a ‘decision’ has been made on Alejandro Garnacho as he ‘will leave’ Premier League giants Manchester United this summer.

Garnacho has endured a rough six months at Man Utd as he has butted heads with head coach Ruben Amorim.

The winger was omitted from United’s squad for December’s Manchester derby as Amorim argued that his and Marcus Rashford’s attitude and performance in training were not good enough.

Garnacho appeared to respond better to this setback and swiftly returned to the first team, while Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

However, Garnacho was a bit-part player during the run-in and he only had a brief cameo off the bench in United’s 1-0 Europa League final defeat against Spurs.

Garnacho hit out at Amorim and United’s dire season in an angry outburst after this match and it was revealed ahead of the final day of the Premier League season that he’s been told by the head coach to ‘find a new club’.

There has clearly been a clash of personalities between Garnacho and Amorim, with a summer transfer the right outcome for all parties.

While Garnacho has a lot of potential, his performances were poor during the 2024/25 season and he does not fit into Amorim’s system as he’s struggled in the No.10 role.

Man Utd opened the door to Garnacho leaving in January as they looked to raise funds and he was pursued by Serie A giants Napoli as they tried to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

This transfer did not go through, but they remain a contender to sign Garnacho, who has also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen following their appointment of former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag.

Premier League clubs have also been linked with Garnacho, with Chelsea among the contenders to sign him and Spurs mentioned as a left-field option.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has not named the Premier League teams who have ‘called’ for Garnacho, but he insists ‘three’ English sides are ‘very keen’.

He tweeted: ‘Alejandro Garnacho will leave Man United, decision confirmed on player and club side — set to part ways.

‘Understand staying in Premier League serious option with 3 clubs already very keen… after Bayer Leverkusen and Italian clubs calling.’

Romano has also provided an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo. He explained: “Manchester United and Brentford were back in club-to-club talks for Bryan Mbeumo.

“After the first meeting, £45m plus £10m was rejected by Brentford. The clubs have been in contact again,” Romano said.

“Let’s see when the official bid will come, but it’ll be closer to what the Bees want. Brentford started at £70m, but as always with negotiations, they can drop to something like what Man Utd paid for Matheus Cunha, £62.5m. Let’s see how the conversation will go.

“Mbeumo wants to go to Man Utd, despite approaches from Newcastle, Arsenal and more clubs. He’s got an agreement with the club.”