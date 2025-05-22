Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has slammed one Manchester United star, deeming him a “little weakling” after the Europa League final.

Jordan is not one to mince his words, so, unsurprisingly, he didn’t hold back when delivering his verdict on the Europa League final.

Man Utd were second best in Bilbao as they deservedly lost 1-0 to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have claimed the trophy, Champions League football and a huge injection of cash.

The Red Devils offered little in attack as Spurs comfortably managed to hold their side at bay, with head coach Ruben Amorim under fire for his team selection.

One notable call came as he named Alejandro Garnacho among the substitutes and only brought the winger on for the final 20 minutes.

This angered Garnacho, who has opened the door to an exit in a bombshell interview after being “thrown under the bus” by Amorim.

Reacting to these comments, Jordan blasted the winger, who has been described as a “little weakling”.

“You embolden these little runts to think they’ve got a sense of entitlement to say these things,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“The agent is an irrelevance irrespective of whether he’s his brother or not. And United as they are have brought this upon themselves.

“We’ve seen this player before. Pack it in. It’s nonsense, you little weakling. Get on with bringing a performance every week.

“This is the club that you’ve created, United. Now, this is the club that you’ve got to get hold of. This is what your manager’s got to get hold of.

“Get hold of this dressing room, get hold of his group of players and start to get them to operate at a level that’s vaguely resembling what Manchester United once were before. This is the culture that you’ve allowed to generate and there you are. So you reap what you sow.”

Jordan has also predicted Man Utd’s Premier League finish next season, with a “bounce” from 16th expected.

“We’re seeing an erosion and if it keeps going for another ten years, you’re going to see the analogy that I made of Manchester City being Red Bull and Manchester United being Ferrari, being eroded because the next generation of fans are light upon winners and United are not winners,” Jordan added.

“I think we just saw United hit the bottom. You cannot make a case for Manchester United to be finishing 16th in the Premier League, two places above the relegation spot and putting out a performance.

“United were abject and they’ve lost the final in such an abject manner with so much riding on it, so many opportunities to change the direction of travel.

“I think you’ve just witnessed the United beast hit the bottom and then that’s when you start to bounce and I think you’ll see a bounce. Now, what that bounce looks like, it might mean that United finish tenth next season and not 17th.”