Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana reportedly ‘could be living out his final months’ at Old Trafford as club chiefs have ‘chosen’ his ‘replacement’.

The Red Devils chose Onana to replace David De Gea after the experienced goalkeeper departed Old Trafford at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Inter Milan and Ajax star overcame early-season difficulties to enjoy a strong debut campaign, but he has made plenty of mistakes this term and his long-term future could be in doubt.

Onana is 15th in our ranking of the best Premier League goalkeepers during the 2024/25 campaign and a report earlier this week claimed his future is ‘hanging in the balance’.

Man Utd are already linked with several potential replacements ahead of the summer transfer window and a report in Spain claims they have ‘chosen’ AC Milan standout Mike Maignan as their preferred ‘replacement’.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United are facing a big decision in goal, with Andre Onana’s continuity in question. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has made a series of mistakes that have raised doubts within the club, leading the board to evaluate possible alternatives for next season. ‘In this scenario, Milan appears to be a key factor, as their goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, is one of the main candidates to fill the position that Onana would leave. ‘The Red Devils’ coaching staff considers strengthening the goalkeeping department to be a priority and, in light of this situation, they have set their sights on Maignan, a reliable goalkeeper who could offer greater security.’

