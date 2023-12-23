Man Utd star ‘longs for dream return’ to European giants after being harshly ‘relegated’ by Ten Hag

According to reports, Manchester United star Raphael Varane is ‘longing for’ a ‘return’ to Real Madrid after butting heads with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils paid around £34m to sign Varane from Spanish giants Real Madrid before the 2021/22 campaign.

This was viewed as a major coup at the time as Varane was once considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world.

But Varane has been seriously hampered by injuries over the past couple of seasons as he has arguably failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd.

Varane featured prominently last season alongside Lisandro Martinez but the France international has slipped down the pecking order this term.

It’s been claimed in recent months that Varane’s relationship with Erik ten Hag has broken down, but he has started against Bayern Munich and Liverpool this month.

The experienced defender missed Saturday’s trip to West Ham through illness and without him, Man Utd were beaten 2-0 by David Moyes’ side.

On the face of it, Varane appears to be back in Ten Hag’s good books, but he is being linked with a shock return to Real Madrid amid reports suggesting they are in the market for a player who could replace David Alaba, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with an ACL injury.

Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness) claim Varane is ‘willing to be transferred back’ to Real Madrid as he ‘feels relegated’ by Ten Hag for very little reason.

OPINION: Doom cycle continues as Ten Hag and Man Utd wait for each other to change

Varane is said to ‘long for’ a move back to Real Madrid and he is reportedly willing to be fair in negotiations so he can ‘fulfil his dream of a return’.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been linked with Varane in recent months so they could get in the way of Real Madrid reuniting with the defender. The report claims Thomas Tuchel’s side would be willing to pay €10-20m to sign the Man Utd star, who is due to be out of contract in 2025.

Back in November, Ten Hag insisted that he had not fallen out with Varane, who had not been playing because “Harry Maguire was playing very well”.

“Absolutely not. As I said, it is about tactical reasons why I chose these partnerships. I think Harry [Maguire] and Jonny [Evans] did well,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Last year Harry didn’t play a lot, so I was very happy with Rapha’s performances. I have always been happy with his performance. But in this moment, Harry is playing very well and there is internal competition.”