Man Utd star Maguire responds to Ghanaian MP’s ‘apology’ after his past bizarre criticism of defender

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has responded to a Ghanaian MP after his bizarre criticism of the defender nearly a year ago.

Maguire suffered a major fall from grace during the 2022/23 campaign as he slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. This followed his poor form during their disastrous season in 2021/22.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to West Ham during the recent summer transfer window but his decision to stay at Man Utd has now been justified.

The centre-back is currently one of the first names on Ten Hag’s teamsheet as he has been one of their shining lights in recent months.

In December 2022, Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo referred to one of his political rivals – Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – as “economic Maguire”.

“Harry Maguire, he’s a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him,” the MP said.

“He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents.

“Mr. Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We’re clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms. Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them.”

Maguire’s recent upturn in form has now forced Adongo to perform a U-turn, as the defender is a “transformational footballer”.

“You remember that last year I was very quick to call my big brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Harry Maguire,” he said.

“Mr Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire… Today, Maguire has turned the corner and is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United. Mr Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United.”

OPINION: Football might break out at Everton v Man Utd amid talk of takeovers, FFP and deductions

In response to this apology, Maguire tweeted: “MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon.”

Before this month’s international break, Ten Hag took time to praise Maguire, who is “playing like we want him to”.

“I am happy with his performance,” Ten Hag after Maguire shone in United’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

“I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play. Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes and switching.”