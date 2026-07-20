Man Utd star makes public exit request after signing in his position confirmed

A Manchester United player has publicly talked up an exit on the back of the Red Devils signing a player in his position, and a switch to Celtic could now await.

Man Utd announced three new signings last week, with Karl Darlow, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans all arriving.

Darlow joined via free agency having left former club Leeds United upon expiry of his contract on June 30.

The veteran stopper will slot in as No 2 in United’s goalkeeping ranks, behind Senne Lammens and ahead of Tom Heaton.

Andre Onana has returned to Trabzonspor for a second loan spell, while Altay Bayindir is expected to move back to Turkey at some stage this window.

One idea that had been floated earlier this summer was Man Utd installing Radek Vitek as Lammens’ primary back-up.

The 6ftn 6in Czech star, 22, shone on loan in the Championship with Bristol City last term. However, the arrival of Darlow effectively ends his chances of sticking around, according to The Athletic.

Vitek started Man Utd’s pre-season opener versus Wrexham on Saturday. In the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat for United, Vitek publicly spoke about his desire to move on and play regularly.

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Radek Vitek wants out of Man Utd, could join Celtic

“I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see,” he said. “We will see what is going to happen.”

Vitek went on to add: “At the moment, I am still here, but we will see. I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete.”

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a move north of the border to Scottish champions Celtic could be on the horizon.

Taking to X to confirm Celtic’s interest in the player, O’Rourke declared: ‘Celtic are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after he impressed on loan at Bristol City last season.’

A prior report from the Daily Mail claimed Vitek is valued by Man Utd around the £10m mark.

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However, Vitek noted he’d be open to another loan exit if that proved to be the most suitable opportunity for all parties involved.

He concluded: “I am ready for both (loan or sale), to be fair. Depends what the club wants and also depends on the options. We will see.

“There have been a few interests on the table. But we hope to get the best one and hopefully it will happen soon.”

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