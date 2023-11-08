Man Utd star was ‘never good’ as ex-Red Devils player gives him clear ‘advice’ – ‘he shouldn’t refuse’

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has – once again – hit out at England international Marcus Rashford, who was “never a good player”.

Rashford – who is currently one of the worst finishers in the Premier League – has endured a poor start to this season after he shone for Man Utd in 2022/23.

The forward had 41 goal involvements in 56 matches last season but he has just one goal and three assists in 14 appearances this term.

The 26-year-old has been pretty ineffective in most of United’s games this season and he was criticised for going out clubbing after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the end of last month.

Parker slammed Rashford last season when he was playing well so it’s hardly a surprise that he’s hit out at the attacker while he’s out of form. The pundit does not think he “brings anything” to Man Utd.

“Football is not about numbers. Football is not cricket or baseball. But people keep using stats, which is wrong,” Parker said in an interview with bettors.

“Marcus Rashford doesn’t bring anything to the team and I said the same thing last year, when he scored all these goals between November and April. He was never a good player, he was a goalscorer.

“People were calling me a traitor, they were calling me bitter, but this is not about bitterness. After that period with all these goals scored, people went mad with telling the club they should give him a new contract and tie him to the club.”

Parker has also advised Rashford against “refusing to play as a centre forward or right-winger”.

“Man United rushed to give him loads of money and now they are not being rewarded for what they invested in him. In any industry, you should be rewarded for consistency but he was rewarded after a few months and since then it has just been erratic,” Parker added.

“I have my opinion about him, and it’s very clear. His goals cover all his cracks. He is not tracking back, he is not having any discipline and any full-back must hate to play behind him.

“My advice for him would be that he should not refuse to play as a centre forward or a right-winger. I think he can achieve something at least, if he plays as a centre forward next to Rasmus Hojlund.

“But he could also play on the right wing. He should never play on the left wing, and even the right-wing would require him to work harder. But if he plays on the right wing, he could bring directness and go on the outside and deliver an early cross.”

