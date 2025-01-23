According to reports, Manchester United star Casemiro could be given a new ‘serious’ exit option amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Red Devils need to offload Casemiro as his £60m move to Man Utd has not worked out.

Man Utd targeted the 32-year-old during the 2022 summer transfer window after they missed out on Frenkie de Jong. He enjoyed a strong debut season, but he’s struggled over the past 18+ months and has fallen in the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

The Premier League giants have not got value out of the Casemiro deal and they are finding it difficult to offload the Brazil international, who is under contract until 2026.

The Saudi Pro League has consistently been mooted as a potential destination for the defensive midfielder, but a move to the Middle East is yet to come to fruition.

Casemiro is known to have a strong relationship with former Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo after their spells together at Old Trafford and Real Madrid.

It’s been suggested that they could reunite at Al Nassr as a report in Portugal claims Ronaldo is ‘insisting’ on the signing after he decided to pen an extraordinary new contract.

However, a report from GiveMeSport claims Casemiro ‘could have a chance to move to the MLS’ as this is a new ‘serious prospect’ for the veteran midfielder.

‘Casemiro is Manchester United’s top earner and although there was talk of him earning over £600,000-a-week with a move to Saudi Arabia, a mega payday in the Middle East has not come to fruition. ‘There is certainly a chance he could make such a move this year but, equally, some sources believe Major League Soccer might even emerge as a serious prospect as the “world-class” Brazilian is starting to receive proposals from across the Atlantic. ‘Manchester United have always suspected this would be the case and have not been pushing for him to leave in January, and have not worked hard to find a replacement either. While they would have been open to an exit to ease the strain on their wage bill, there has always been an acceptance that the £350,000-a-week star would likely remain on the payroll until the summer.’

