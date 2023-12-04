Man Utd star has ‘no interest in football’ and should have been ‘dragged off after 20 minutes’

Manchester United star Anthony Martial shows “no interest in football” and should have been “dragged off after 20 minutes” against Newcastle.

Martial scored in the 3-0 win over Everton and was handed another start against Newcastle on Saturday, but has been roundly criticised for his display.

The 27-year-old – who joined United from Monaco in 2015 – was taken off by Ten Hag just after the hour mark following an incident in the first half in which the United boss was seen screaming at the striker.

And former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock claims Martial would have been getting stick from his fellow players if he was playing for Newcastle, and believes he was fortunate to have stayed on the pitch as long as he did.

“If Martial was playing for Newcastle at the weekend and he’s not closing down with intensity and not running the channels and not holding the ball up I think Guimaraes tells him, I think Schar tells him, I think he gets hammered by the players to do more and they don’t accept it,” Warnock told Sky Sports.

“I also think Eddie Howe drags him off after 20 minutes. I don’t understand how the players are accepting his performances.

“If I’m a manager i’m pulling him off. It’s simply not good enough.

“But after eight years at Manchester United, how are people thinking that Martial is suddenly going to start running and showing an interest in football?

“How he even gets in a Manchester United shirt is beyond me, he’s not done it for years.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Frenchman, claiming he “may as well go down the leagues”.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: “We mention Martial… we forgive Martial because he scores a goal every 14 years.

“But let me tell you when at Newcastle under pressure, we get that ball into you, you better get hold of that ball to get us up the pitch and a bit of breathing space.

“He’s touching balls off and gives the ball away cheaply. You may as well go down the leagues.

“Man United have been trying to get rid of him a few years ago. You judge Man United on what they do in the big matches. If you can’t deal with that, maybe you’re not a Man United player.”

