Kobbie Mainoo has been branded “not athletic enough” amid a contract standoff between Manchester United and the academy graduate.

Mainoo was deemed when Sir Jim Ratcliffe first arrived at the club in February 2024, but the club is now thought to be willing to listen to offers of around £70m for the midfielder, who’s been in talks over a new contract at Old Trafford.

The England international currently earns just £20,000 per week but recompense more in line with the club’s top earners, with initial reports suggesting he wanted £180,000 a week and more recent suggestions claiming he wants closer to £150,000 to remain at Old Trafford.

But Ratcliffe has ‘declared war’ with his new contract policy, which will involve big bonuses rather than significant up front fees, meaning Mainoo is unlikely to receive anything close to his desired wage.

Former United midfielder Lee Sharpe can see “both sides” of the argument, agreeing with Ratcliffe’s move toward a performance-based salary, and also suggested Mainoo isn’t “athletic enough” to command such an increase.

“I think there’s an argument for both sides,” Sharpe told BetBrain. “I don’t think Kobbie Mainoo is athletic enough to get around the pitch. I think he’d be great as a number ten; he’s great on the ball in tight areas, can score a goal, see a pass, and can beat people one-on-one.

“But for a reported £180,000 a week – Manchester United have already had their fingers burnt by players that are on high wagers but are injured or aren’t in the team. I can understand his position, and why he’s valuing himself at that figure. But I would be offering bonuses and incentives rather than a flat £180,000-a-week wage, such as a goalscoring or appearance bonus.

“I think he’d be very lucky to get that amount of money per week, with his age and the number of games he’s played for the club.”

Sharpe also believes his old side should consider signing Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe Mateta to try and help Rasmus Hojlund’s development.

“Jean Philippe Mateta would be a great buy for Manchester United,” he added. “He’d give some respite to Rasmus Hojlund and would be someone to learn and play off for him. He’s physical and he’s a nightmare for defenders to play against, so I definitely think he’d be a positive addition.

“Manchester United are at least three years away from even looking at the Premier League title. With the players Ruben Amorim has available and the style of football he wants to play, I think Jean Philippe Mateta would be an ideal signing. He’s someone that can hold the ball up, knows where the goal is and can bring other players into play.

“United are sat in the bottom third of the table; they need to work themselves up the table before they can start looking at strikers of that ilk. They need to make the club an appealing prospect for players around Europe in order to attract top talent to the club.”