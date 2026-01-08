Pundit Tim Sherwood has explained why he thinks Manchester United summer signing Benjamin Sesko is “not good enough” for the Premier League giants.

Sesko was among Man Utd’s marquee signings in this summer’s transfer window, joining the club from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £74m.

Man Utd’s other signings, Senne Lammens, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, have hit the ground running this season, but Sesko has made a slow start at Old Trafford.

Sesko has been heavily criticised for his poor performances this season, but he had a good night against Burnley on Wednesday as he scored a brace in the 2-2 draw.

Despite this, former Spurs boss Sherwood has hit out at Sesko, who is “not good enough to play for Manchester United”.

“I think the positive is Sesko scoring. Scoring two goals… hopefully he gets some confidence from that,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“It’s taken six months to turn up at Manchester United and I’m pleased for the lad.

“He’s had a tough run of it, and I said he should have come off the pitch at half-time, never to wear a Manchester United shirt again.”

He added: “Listen, I stand by what I say: he’s not good enough to play for Manchester United.

“No, he’s turned up for one game against Burnley who are going to get relegated.

“Look, fair play to him, hopefully he gets some confidence and we start seeing something different from him. I’ll put him in my fantasy football team now!”

Sherwood has also explained why he thinks Man Utd “lost control” of the match against Burnley.

“When Bruno came off the pitch, I think they lost control,” Sherwood added.

“I think he’s one man who can put the foot on the ball, he passes the time over, he passes it to people at the right time and I think they missed that guile.

“They’re well short of quality, that’s where Manchester United are.

“You need to be able to kill the game off, you need to be able to dictate the pace of the game and the don’t do that, even when they’re ahead.”

On Lisandro Martinez’s “poor” defending for Burnley’s second goal, Sherwood said: “Anthony takes it there on his back foot, he wants to get it onto his left foot.

“Martinez’s defending is so poor. I’m not sure where he’s going there but he twists his whole body around.

“Anthony has a little glimpse over his shoulder, wants to get it onto his left foot and Martinez should know that.

“It’s such precision with the strike, it’s a wonderful strike.”