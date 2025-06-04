Wrexham are reportedly targeting a Manchester United star on “obscene wages”, in a pursuit being pushed by manager Phil Parkinson.

United have just completed a very poor season, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final. At the end of that campaign, some players are leaving Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are both leaving at the end of their contracts, while Jonny Evans has chosen to retire.

The first of those has emerged as a shock target for Wrexham. Indeed, Wrexham podcast Fearless in Devotion have discussed the potential of the newly-promoted Championship side signing the midfielder.

Host Tim Edwards said: “Apparently, yeah, apparently, Parky [Phil Parkinson] is interested in signing Christian Eriksen.

“Now again, sort of the pre-fit for what we have is of a certain age of a certain experience. And he is of a certain age, and he comes with bags of experience.

“So, we’re in a weird position where it’s almost impossible to chuck any of these ideas out and dismiss them as complete lunacy because it’s Wrexham, isn’t it? Anything is possible. I don’t see it because I think there’s only so many players you can afford where the wages are going to be obscene.”

Indeed, Wrexham’s entire wage bill is reported to be a little over £200,000 per week, and Eriksen has been earning £150,000 per week at United, so he’d almost eclipse the rest of the club’s players himself.

In any case, the midfielder has suggested a departure from England is the most likely course of action for him.

“Right now there is nothing. There is interest all around, but there is nothing that I am close to signing. My focus will be to play international matches and then have a good summer holiday. Then we will see how long the holiday will be,” Eriksen told TV2 Sport.

“I would rather get away from the Premier League. I feel I have had my turn in the Premier League, so I am looking outside the English borders.

“It’s been a great place for me and my family, and we’ve been there for many years. When I moved from Tottenham to Inter, it wasn’t the plan for me to go back to England. I’ve been there for three and a half years again since then, so you can never say never, but the priority is for me to leave.”

