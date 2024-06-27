Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly been ‘offered’ to an elite European club as Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempts to find him a new team.

The 24-year-old joined Man Utd for around £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and he struggled to live up to expectations following his move to Old Trafford.

The Englishman butted heads with Erik ten Hag at the start of last season and was ousted from the first team after accusing the Dutch head coach of making him a scapegoat. This came after he was left out of United’s squad for a match against Arsenal.

Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag for his comments and was sent back to Dortmund on loan during the recent January transfer window.

He impressed during the final few months of the season as Dortmund surpassed expectations to reach the Champions League final.

Dortmund are understood to be keen to keep Sancho heading into next season, but Man Utd’s reported £38m+ asking price is making a deal difficult.

Sancho is still expected to leave Man Utd as co-owner Ratcliffe’s decision to keep Ten Hag has sealed the winger’s fate.

According to journalist Shay Lugassi, Sancho has been “offered” a move to Barcelona.

He said: “Jadon Sancho has been offered to Barcelona and another clubs in recent days. Man United want around €45M for the player. Barcelona currently prefers other options and the player is not on the high list.”

According to a report from ESPN, Man Utd are ‘working on finding Sancho and Mason Greenwood new clubs, but they will be expected back in training’ on July 8 if they have not left before then.