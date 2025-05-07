According to reports, one Manchester United star is looking to leave this summer and has ‘asked his agent’ to secure him a move to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are enduring a disastrous season as their run to the Europa League semi-finals has been their only saving grace.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation as they languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but they will play in next season’s Champions League if they win the Europa League.

It would be a huge boost for Man Utd if they could return to the Champions League, as Amorim looks to attract upgrades in various positions for a massive squad overhaul.

The Red Devils have got little right in the transfer market in recent years, but they did pull off a coup when they beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Leny Yoro during last summer’s window.

Before this season, the 19-year-old was regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe and was attracting interest from several elite clubs.

A move to Real Madrid was initially considered most likely, with the Spanish giants planning to sign him on a free transfer when his Lille contract expired in 2025.

However, Yoro’s situation drastically changed once Man Utd came forward with a bid to sign him for a fee and they secured his services for around £59m.

Yoro’s debut season at Man Utd has not been the easiest as he sustained a foot injury during pre-season, but he’s impressed since making his first appearances in December.

Man Utd should be against selling Yoro as he is one of their most valuable assets, but a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims he ‘wants’ to join Real Madrid after he missed out on a move to the Spanish giants last year.

The report claims Yoro already ‘regrets his decision’ and has ‘asked agent Jorge Mendes’ to secure him a deal with Real Madrid.

Mendes has supposedly ‘offered’ his client to Real Madrid with the Spanish side still considering him the ‘most desired’ target for the centre-back position.

Despite this, Real Madrid ‘do not like’ the fee it would cost to sign Yoro and Man Utd ‘don’t want to sell so soon’.