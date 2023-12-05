Man Utd star ‘offers himself to Barcelona’ amid claims Ten Hag has ‘lost 50% of the dressing room’

Erik ten Hag has come under pressure at various points this season.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly losing the support of the Manchester United players and it seems at least a couple of them are looking for a way out in January.

A recent report said that Ten Hag has “lost 50%” of the Man Utd dressing room with “players confused with what is happening.”

It’s claimed that “quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play, they also feel that they’re training too hard and that they’re running too much during training.”

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and face the prospect of an early exit from the Champions League, too.

Now, it seems that several players could look to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window amid the unrest.

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford since his very public bust-up with Ten Hag.

He has been frozen out of the Man Utd squad by the manager and hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August.

Another player who has barely played this season is Donny van de Beek. Like Sancho, he too is expected to leave in January and it seems that he has now identified his preferred destination.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, as cited by Football Espana, Van de Beek is keen on reuniting with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.

The report claims that the Dutchman has ‘offered himself’ to the Spanish giants, who could be open to signing him due to an injury to Gavi – one of their most important players.

Barcelona would only be able to afford a loan deal, however, and it remains to be seen whether Man Utd would agree to that.

Van de Beek has played just two minutes of Premier League football this season. He is under contract until 2025 and it’s clear to see that he isn’t in Ten Hag’s plans.

A move to Barcelona could therefore be the best thing for the midfielder. Juventus are also interested in him, too, so everything points towards him leaving Man Utd in January.

