Man Utd star ‘offers’ himself to Real Madrid with Ratcliffe willing to pay ‘crazy price’ for replacement

Man Utd defender Raphael Varane has offered himself to former club Real Madrid on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils haven’t offer the former France international a new contract with his deal expiring in the summer after an underwhelming three seasons at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane offers himself to Real Madrid

Varane joined Man Utd in the summer of 2021 from Real Madrid in a deal worth £41m but injury and poor form meant that the Frenchman never really settled into his role.

And now he looks likely to be one of a potential ten departures from Man Utd in the summer with a potential return to Real Madrid one rumours floating around.

Spanish publication Nacional insist that Varane has ‘offered’ himself to Real Madrid as he ‘wants to return’ to the Bernabeu in the summer as he gets set to leave Man Utd.

The report adds that ‘there is no intention, on either side, to extend their relationship’ at Old Trafford and ‘he wants to return to where he was happy’.

And it’s understood that it could happen as the Man Utd defender ‘would arrive at zero cost and with a salary that would fit perfectly into Real Madrid’s salary scale’.

However, in case the deal doesn’t come off, Varane’s agent has ‘already contacted different teams‘ and Lille defender Leny Yoro is believed to be more the ‘profile’ of player Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking at.

Man Utd could already be making moves for his long-term replacement with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the Red Devils are willing to pay a ‘crazy price’ for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino.

The Premier League side have ‘sent scouts to closely monitor’ the 18-year-old and they see Anselmino ‘as a viable option to strengthen their defence, especially given the possible departures of Varane, [Victor] Lindelof and [Jonny] Evans’.

Jarrad Branthwaite is among the talented young centre-backs that Man Utd are looking at with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano admitting that the Red Devils “could make at least one signing in that position this summer”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Jarrad Branthwaite is having a fine season with Everton and we’re again seeing media reports of Manchester United being interested in the talented young centre-back, though other outlets are also suggesting he might be too expensive for them.

“The reality is that it’s still early days on this story – for sure Branthwaite is appreciated by Man United and is one of three or four names on their shortlist, but we’ll have to wait and see if this develops into anything more.

Man Utd to sign two new centre-backs in the summer?

“As for Everton’s price, my understanding is that clubs are still waiting to understand Everton’s decision on the asking price. We have to wait for that. But as previously reported, United have been scouting important centre-backs like Jean-Clair Todibo, Gleison Bremer, Antonio Silva, as well as Branthwaite, and they could make at least one signing in that position this summer, or perhaps two, depending on what will happen with Raphael Varane.

“A reminder of what I reported earlier this week – Varane has not been offered a new contract by United. We had rumours back in March about a new contract based on appearances and game time, but I’m told this is not true. Let’s see if things change, but as of today Varane has not received any proposal from the club, so his future remains open and it could be that he’ll need replacing ahead of next season.

“Finally on Man United, 17-year-old Port Vale wonderkid Baylee Dipepa has been followed and tracked by the United scouting team. Let’s see if they decide to proceed with negotiations, but it will depend on the new board they are building now, so we can just be patient on that one.”