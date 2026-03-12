Manchester United star Casemiro has been backed to perform a U-turn on leaving the Premier League giants in the summer.

In January, Casemiro announced his intention to leave Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

The Real Madrid legend has had a mixed spell at Man Utd since joining the Premier League giants in a deal worth £60m plus add-ons, but he has been one of their better performers this season.

The 34-year-old has proven this season that he can still cut it at the highest level and it was reported that a new deal could be agreed on reduced terms, but he opted to take the decision on his future out of Man Utd’s hands at the start of this year.

And ex-United player and compatriot of Casemiro, Kleberson, has explained why he thinks his former club could cue the Brazil international leaving in the summer.

“He won a lot of trophies in Real Madrid, but I think he felt that he finally had the opportunity to play in the best league in the world, when he got the opportunity to play for Man United,” Kleberson told GOAL.

“He is a fantastic midfielder and I even think he has improved at Man United, but Man United is always up and down as a club. That is why he hasn’t won that many trophies or has had the opportunity to play the big finals like a Champions League final.

“The philosophy has changed a lot, new managers have come in and players have moved to and away from Man United. Everything has been tough, and it has been completely different from his time at Real Madrid. He didn’t experience many changes at Real Madrid.

“I know he cost a lot of money, but he has really brought some leadership to the club. That is also why he came back into the Brazilian national team and why he will play in the World Cup.

“He really brings the leadership and he does that as well in Man United. He is a great team-mate and a great competitor.”

Kleberson has also claimed that Casemiro could end up changing his mind on leaving Man Utd because he is “happy” and Michael Carrick’s stint as interim manager has “gone so well”.

“Of course, we can’t compare his leadership to Roy Keane’s because that was completely different, but he knows the rules at Man United,” Kleberson added.

“I think he is happy at Man United, but the club has never been in a good position.

“I still think he would like to stay at Man United, or at least he is thinking about it because it has gone so well under Michael Carrick.”

