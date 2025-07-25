Manchester United are ‘prohibited’ from signing a top target this summer thanks to one current Red Devils star after ‘four intermediaries’ failed in their ‘mandate’.

United completed deals for Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon early in the window and finally announced the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after protracted talks with the Premier League side.

Manager Ruben Amorim now wants to add a new No.9 and a central midfielder to his ranks, with the focus primarily on a striker.

A report last week claimed RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein has confirmed that United have held ‘talks’ over a move for Sesko, along with Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

Ornstein said: “Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are names that feature on recruitment lists at many leading clubs, and each has recently been linked to United. Talks have taken place in relation to that trio, which is normal, but they are not currently being actively pursued due to the costs involved.”

After claiming Sesko is “the one to watch”, Ben Jacobs revealed ‘fresh talks’ over a move for Watkins.

Jacobs wrote on X: Manchester United have held fresh talks over Ollie Watkins. Villa’s £60m valuation currently deemed as too high, but #MUFC prepared to advance things if price drops. Villa have no plans to alter their position unless a replacement is found. Nicolas Jackson one player appreciated’.

United are also interested in Valencia’s Javi Guerra and were handed a huge boost in their bid to land the midfielder on Wednesday, with Spanish newspaper Marca claiming that Spain Under-21 international Guerra ‘has decided to reject the renewal offer’ from Valencia.

The player’s representatives expect ‘something better’ and Man Utd ‘continues to work behind the scenes to bring him to the Premier League’.

Journalist Sebastien Vidal later revealed that Guerra has given United the ‘green light’ to seal a transfer.

Vidal wrote on X: ‘Man Utd are ready to finalise the £21.5m signing of Javi Guerra. The Valencia midfielder has given a verbal green light to join Old Trafford despite interest from elsewhere. The Red Devils want to wrap up the deal quickly.’

But Manchester Evening News claim United are in fact ‘prohibited from signing a midfielder due to the continued presence of the high-earning Casemiro’.

The report adds: