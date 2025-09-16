According to reports, one Manchester United star ‘could quit’ the Premier League giants if he continues to be ‘pushed out’ by head coach Ruben Amorim.

United boss Amorim is under immense pressure as his side have endured a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign and he is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Amorim has looked to oversee a major overhaul at Man Utd as he’s implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation, but his insistence on playing this system is holding the club back as they are still stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League.

There has been a significant reshuffle at Man Utd in recent months, though Harry Maguire has stuck around and remains one of their longest-serving players.

However, this could soon change as he has entered the final year of his contract and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd will soon have a “decision” to make on the England international.

“Then we have to see what Manchester United will decide to do, also with Harry Maguire, with his contract expiring, Maguire would love to stay at Man United, to extend his contract, and Manchester United are considering that,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So a new contract is a possibility for Harry Maguire, but it’s something to decide and to discuss soon in the upcoming weeks and months.

“So Harry Maguire is going to be another topic for Manchester United to decide on a few of the players.”

Despite this, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims Maguire ‘could quit’ amid the ‘new twist’ relating to Amorim’s deployment of the centre-back.

“If he’s not starting games regularly, Maguire is going to look at his options,” Brown told Football Insider.

“So far this season, he’s not been playing regularly, and Amorim brings him on after 60 minutes almost as an acceptance that what he’s been doing isn’t working.

“He wants to solidify his back line, so he brings on Maguire, or he’s chasing a game and bring him on to go and make a difference up front.

“That’s not what you should be asking of your centre-half. If Amorim feels he can make the difference, then you have to question why he’s not playing from the start.

“And that’s exactly what Maguire will be thinking, because the way he’s being used at the moment is only pushing him out, he’s not going to want to stick around in that role.

“When his contract comes to and end next year, he’ll be free to explore his options and perhaps move to a club who value him a bit more than he is at United.

“If the manager isn’t going to use him in any serious capacity, why would he stay?”