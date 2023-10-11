Man Utd star ‘questioning decision’ to make £60m summer move to Old Trafford

Mason Mount will be ‘questioning his decision’ to move to Manchester United from Chelsea, according to Glen Johnson.

After a long-drawn-out negotiation, Mount made the £60m transfer to Old Trafford from his boyhood club, but he’s struggled under Erik ten Hag.

He’s not alone in that at United, where most of the players have performed well below par this season, and the England international has also had an injury problem.

Asked whether Mount will be regetting his decision to swap Chelsea for United, Johnson told Betfred: “At the moment he will be [regretting his decision to join Manchester United].

“Manchester United are a very big football club, but you don’t join them in the expectation that you’re going to be part of a team that’s tenth in the Premier League.

“You only want to go there to challenge for major honours, and I know that Chelsea aren’t in a better position at this very moment, but you don’t move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you’re going to struggle. I don’t know why he decided to leave Chelsea, but I’m sure he’s questioning his decision at this very moment.”

Former United striker Louis Saha claims the Red Devils will also currently be regretting the move.

“Man Utd are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet,” Saha told King Casino Bonus.

“His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this.

“I hope that the players find their groove, and once they do, they’ll be hard to play against. They have the energy, and when players like Bruno Fernandes start making those passes, I’ll be more confident in Man Utd.

“I think Mount can be a lot better, but I’d say the fee was too much. I think Chelsea were playing a game with the fee, even if the market is very competitive and a lot of players have moved for similar fees.

“I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true.”

